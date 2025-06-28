CTP (20250628 S3E106) 4thOfJuly Remembrance Part-1 BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S3E106 before Audio edits 24m 07s...
CTP S3E106 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Jun 28 2025 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus
Transcript Bonus: SavagedUnfiltered "Remembering Freedoms Beyond the 4thOfJuly"
CTP (S3E106) Patriot's Popcorn: An American Carol and Our Cultural Amnesia
We explore why celebrating American freedom shouldn't be limited to the Fourth of July and the importance of remembering our constitutional rights year-round. This episode features reflections on patriotism, holiday traditions, and recommendations for media that reinforces constitutional values.
• Introduction to upcoming reprise episodes about freedom and rights beyond July 4th celebrations
• Discussion of holiday traditions including watching "An American Carol" – a film about attempts to cancel Independence Day
• Reflection on how many Americans have reduced holidays to three-day weekends rather than occasions for meaningful remembrance
• Introduction of ROAR (Restore Our American Republic) as a call for citizen engagement
• Thoughts on balancing American sovereignty with unavoidable global interconnectedness
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]
- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist
- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast
- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics
- PodSite.fm (w/ deepCHAT): https://tinyurl.com/CTPonPodSite
- DeepCastPRO (now DeepCastCREATOR) for Podcasters: tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters (Claim FREE listing)
- Get great Promotional Releases via: tinyurl.com/GreatPRPieces
- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist
- Transcription Services by: Converter.App
- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)
- other podcasts with Joseph M Lenard (partial listing): https://ivy.fm/tag/joseph-m-lenard
(CTP S3E106 Audio: 24m 07s, Sat Jun 26 2025)
[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Little Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & The Polka Kings; Used With Permission Under License ]
some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video versions found via DailyMotion, BitChute, Brighteon, and mainly...
YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos
Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit
See too Show transcript on buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist) for addl bonus material there-in.