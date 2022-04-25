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How Ehlers Danlos Affects Our Body #shorts
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190 views • April 25, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/zwjEv8gdSDI
Did you know that being super flexible can be a sign that you may have Ehlers Danlos?
UK-based registered clinical nutritionist and nutritional therapy and lifestyle practitioner Lorna Ryan explains how hypermobility can be an early sign for EDS.
According to Lorna, hypermobility can manifest at an early age, which enables the person to pull of some contortionist-level party tricks. 🤸♀️
However, it may be an indicator thta the person may grow up to develop EDS.
Do you know someone who can do something extraordinary with their body? What are your thoughts about this message? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/zwjEv8gdSDI
Did you know that being super flexible can be a sign that you may have Ehlers Danlos?
UK-based registered clinical nutritionist and nutritional therapy and lifestyle practitioner Lorna Ryan explains how hypermobility can be an early sign for EDS.
According to Lorna, hypermobility can manifest at an early age, which enables the person to pull of some contortionist-level party tricks. 🤸♀️
However, it may be an indicator thta the person may grow up to develop EDS.
Do you know someone who can do something extraordinary with their body? What are your thoughts about this message? Let us know in the comments.
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