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We the People Convention News & Opinion 12-11-21
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50 views • December 12, 2021
This Week’s Topics:
Christmas Message 2:00
Pray for Political Prisoners 5:00
Jan 6th Prisoner News Conf. 12:30
Video of FBI Instigators 19:00
Bannon know how to Fight! 25:30
Phony Jan 6th Investigation 28:30
Army Generals Lied to Congress 31:30
Grandma “Rioter” Released 33:30
National Vax Database 36:30
ALL Gov. Actions FAILED 40:30
The Real Anthony Fauci Video 44:30
Huge Vax Immunity Erosion Issue 46:30
6.8% Inflation - NOT Your Imagination 53:00
ANTIFA Arrests Prove FBI is Wrong 56:00
NSBA Assoc. DEFUNDED by YOU! 62:00
War with Russia is DC Distraction 64:00
Mich DA Making up Laws 69:00
Federal Court Sides with Project Veritas 72:00
Mathematicians fight Commie CRT 74:30
Deep State never stops attacking Trump 82:30
Rumble will Compete with YouTube 85:30
Tom Z Calls out FoxNews & Tucker 88:30
Update on 2022 Candidate Contract 96:30
Christmas Message 2:00
Pray for Political Prisoners 5:00
Jan 6th Prisoner News Conf. 12:30
Video of FBI Instigators 19:00
Bannon know how to Fight! 25:30
Phony Jan 6th Investigation 28:30
Army Generals Lied to Congress 31:30
Grandma “Rioter” Released 33:30
National Vax Database 36:30
ALL Gov. Actions FAILED 40:30
The Real Anthony Fauci Video 44:30
Huge Vax Immunity Erosion Issue 46:30
6.8% Inflation - NOT Your Imagination 53:00
ANTIFA Arrests Prove FBI is Wrong 56:00
NSBA Assoc. DEFUNDED by YOU! 62:00
War with Russia is DC Distraction 64:00
Mich DA Making up Laws 69:00
Federal Court Sides with Project Veritas 72:00
Mathematicians fight Commie CRT 74:30
Deep State never stops attacking Trump 82:30
Rumble will Compete with YouTube 85:30
Tom Z Calls out FoxNews & Tucker 88:30
Update on 2022 Candidate Contract 96:30
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