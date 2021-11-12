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We the People Convention News & Opinion 12-11-21
We the People Convention
We the People Convention
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50 views • December 12, 2021
This Week’s Topics:
Christmas Message 2:00
Pray for Political Prisoners 5:00
Jan 6th Prisoner News Conf. 12:30
Video of FBI Instigators 19:00
Bannon know how to Fight! 25:30
Phony Jan 6th Investigation 28:30
Army Generals Lied to Congress 31:30
Grandma “Rioter” Released 33:30
National Vax Database 36:30
ALL Gov. Actions FAILED 40:30
The Real Anthony Fauci Video 44:30
Huge Vax Immunity Erosion Issue 46:30
6.8% Inflation - NOT Your Imagination 53:00
ANTIFA Arrests Prove FBI is Wrong 56:00
NSBA Assoc. DEFUNDED by YOU! 62:00
War with Russia is DC Distraction 64:00
Mich DA Making up Laws 69:00
Federal Court Sides with Project Veritas 72:00
Mathematicians fight Commie CRT 74:30
Deep State never stops attacking Trump 82:30
Rumble will Compete with YouTube 85:30
Tom Z Calls out FoxNews & Tucker 88:30
Update on 2022 Candidate Contract 96:30
Keywords
tea partywtpctomz
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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