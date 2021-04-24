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INTERVIEW CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: THIS IS A SLAVE SYSTEM ORCHESTRATED BY CENTRAL BANKS
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211 views • April 24, 2021
IT'S NOT A PANDEMIC, IT'S NOT A LOCK DOWN... IT'S A SHAKEDOWN!!! Who’s behind the global lockdown? What’s the plan? How do we fight back? Catherine Austin Fitts, solari.com joins to explain
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