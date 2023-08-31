RONALDUS MAGNUS & DONALDUS MAXIMUS

DJT is the heir to Reagan. But from a historical perspective he is more important, in my opinion.
Why? Because not even Reagan could get every hateful, evil, extinctionist to stand up and say, "Look at me, I want to murder civilization at the minimum, and the Cosmos at the maximum."
Trump did that. All it took was him saying, "I wonder what the world would look like without tyrants?"
