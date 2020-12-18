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The President who told the Truth about the Illuminati
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98 views • December 18, 2020
The President who told the Truth about the Illuminati,, The President who told the Truth about the Illuminati and there plans to destroy our world. WE MUST RISE UP AND STOP THESE MEN! They are the Builderberg group, the Rockerfellers, The Rothschild. If we don't stand up in the name of all that is right and pure in the eyes of the lord and stand up for our right as humans then we are ALL DOOMED
WE MUST STAND UP IN THE NAME OF GOD AND THE NAME OF ALL THAT IS RIGHT TO STOP THESE PEOPLE FROM DESTROYING US ALL IN THE NAME OF THE DEVIL. WE MUST STAND UP FOR GOD AND FOR OUR CHILDREN AND OUR RIGHTS AS HUMAN BEINGS TO SILENCE THESE EVIL PEOPLE.
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcFQ9atoL-4a-LoeDcCg-Bw
QUOTE ,, The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other peoples' money. Margaret Thatcher
WE MUST STAND UP IN THE NAME OF GOD AND THE NAME OF ALL THAT IS RIGHT TO STOP THESE PEOPLE FROM DESTROYING US ALL IN THE NAME OF THE DEVIL. WE MUST STAND UP FOR GOD AND FOR OUR CHILDREN AND OUR RIGHTS AS HUMAN BEINGS TO SILENCE THESE EVIL PEOPLE.
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcFQ9atoL-4a-LoeDcCg-Bw
QUOTE ,, The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other peoples' money. Margaret Thatcher
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