© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadians, Lock Away Your Money
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
592 views • December 10, 2020
Canada's Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland on Dec 4th 2020, actually said many Canadians are doing very well through the pandemic because they have no place to go, no place to spend their money.. So she and the Trudeau Government think it is a good idea a GREAT idea for Canadians to just donate more of their productivity, their money, to the government so they can redistribute it to businesses.
With a smile on her face... She is actually open to ideas...
Maybe the New policy in Canada...
how much did you make.... Send it in... Smile...
With a smile on her face... She is actually open to ideas...
Maybe the New policy in Canada...
how much did you make.... Send it in... Smile...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.