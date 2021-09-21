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Competition Program: 73rd Emmys
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31 views • September 21, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [21.09.21 04:00]
#SocialEngineering #Khazarian #Insurrection #TransgenderAgenda #Children
Competition Program: 73rd Emmys
20 September 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race wins the Emmy for Competition Program at the 73rd Emmys.
On stage with RuPaul:
Symone (https://www.instagram.com/the_symone/?hl=en) (left), Gottmik (https://gottmik.com/), and Michelle Visage (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michelle_Visage).
Who are the people casting the votes? Why do you NEVER learn who votes for and promotes this insanity?
Who are the children RuPaul is referring to?
Which law are they violating with the sexual exploitation of children?
18 U.S. Code § 2251 - Sexual exploitation of children
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2251
How are they able to get away with the sexual exploitation of children?
Did you know Corey Booker is RuPaul Andre Charles' cousin?
What happens when you have a lawmaker (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cory_Booker) closely tied to the situation?
Do you see how this game is played?
Who is financing RuPaul (https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.world_of_wonder_productions_inc.1df51b9e1f5f7a2abb0913b86e67fbd4.html)?
https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/13933
https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/13030
#SocialEngineering #Khazarian #Insurrection #TransgenderAgenda #Children
Competition Program: 73rd Emmys
20 September 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race wins the Emmy for Competition Program at the 73rd Emmys.
On stage with RuPaul:
Symone (https://www.instagram.com/the_symone/?hl=en) (left), Gottmik (https://gottmik.com/), and Michelle Visage (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michelle_Visage).
Who are the people casting the votes? Why do you NEVER learn who votes for and promotes this insanity?
Who are the children RuPaul is referring to?
Which law are they violating with the sexual exploitation of children?
18 U.S. Code § 2251 - Sexual exploitation of children
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2251
How are they able to get away with the sexual exploitation of children?
Did you know Corey Booker is RuPaul Andre Charles' cousin?
What happens when you have a lawmaker (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cory_Booker) closely tied to the situation?
Do you see how this game is played?
Who is financing RuPaul (https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.world_of_wonder_productions_inc.1df51b9e1f5f7a2abb0913b86e67fbd4.html)?
https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/13933
https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/13030
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