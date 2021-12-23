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Human Trafficking, Drugs, and Open Borders
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112 views • December 23, 2021
Heather Hobbs discusses the epidemic at our borders with Christie Hutcherson, Founder of Women Fighting For America. She is on the front lines of our border crisis, helping spread the truths that the mainstream media is keeping from the public eye.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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