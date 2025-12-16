Brazil: copy of the US Statue of Liberty collapsed

Brazil, a copy of the American Statue of Liberty collapsed during high winds.

Cynthia... I read the figure is 78 feet tall, without the pedestal that didn't fall. Not sure, that might be to the top of her head, or taller if to tip of torch? Different sites different numbers?

More info here also, that sounds like they might know:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DST_uZVD3R-/

