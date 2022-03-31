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Skyrim Short - NARRI is One Thirsty Wench
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115 views • March 31, 2022
You want a drink?
Skyrim is the fifth instalment in the Elder Scrolls series - a series in which ironically shows some self awareness in that the lore and universe itself is almost as broken as the games - almost.
To even begin to describe the concept of the Godhead - the dreamer who's schizophrenic dream-state is the basis of all reality - the casting of the eternal light of Anu across the shades of darkness of Padame - creating the contrast necessary for existence.
Or the concept of the 'Dragon Break' in which multiple simultaneous events in history all happened - and didn't happen, forging the current history which is basically impossible.
F*ck it just enjoy some funny glitches and me being a psycho in Tamriel.
If you don't LIKE this video then I don't know you and I don't care to know you...
Click to SUBSCRIBE ! ►►► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5zfOTZSol4abQJzFOmYVVg
#Skyrim #ElderScrolls #Short #ProfessionalFoita
Check some of these videos out:
*Series*
Skyrim Unarmed Legendary Build: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-z5Sk25-GB8&;list=PLo-C1txMcE7Mz8Dn82eE22xpwkRVTGloJ
Shadow of Wat (ORIGINAL SERIES): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3MnHXTzx3M&;list=PLo-C1txMcE7O6kTY3-zZqVGs08ecqx61Z
*Shorts*
Assassin's Creed Shorts (Every Monday): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdvQUJCsilM&;list=PLo-C1txMcE7NIhxQPZxek59DKc_RF63_f
Mass Effect Shorts (Every Tuesday): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubBxWoWIB7k&;list=PLo-C1txMcE7Pq79941nqGFvxZkNBXWlD4
Middle Earth: Shadow of War Shorts (Every Wednesday): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KP5LSxj2W5A&;list=PLo-C1txMcE7N3_m8AxLRxfSeYuYSJVdrj
The Godfather Shorts (Every Friday): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dn-moW3UJts&;list=PLo-C1txMcE7OwKCJEqfMWzVoa_kOb-_tr
Skyrim is the fifth instalment in the Elder Scrolls series - a series in which ironically shows some self awareness in that the lore and universe itself is almost as broken as the games - almost.
To even begin to describe the concept of the Godhead - the dreamer who's schizophrenic dream-state is the basis of all reality - the casting of the eternal light of Anu across the shades of darkness of Padame - creating the contrast necessary for existence.
Or the concept of the 'Dragon Break' in which multiple simultaneous events in history all happened - and didn't happen, forging the current history which is basically impossible.
F*ck it just enjoy some funny glitches and me being a psycho in Tamriel.
If you don't LIKE this video then I don't know you and I don't care to know you...
Click to SUBSCRIBE ! ►►► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5zfOTZSol4abQJzFOmYVVg
#Skyrim #ElderScrolls #Short #ProfessionalFoita
Check some of these videos out:
*Series*
Skyrim Unarmed Legendary Build: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-z5Sk25-GB8&;list=PLo-C1txMcE7Mz8Dn82eE22xpwkRVTGloJ
Shadow of Wat (ORIGINAL SERIES): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3MnHXTzx3M&;list=PLo-C1txMcE7O6kTY3-zZqVGs08ecqx61Z
*Shorts*
Assassin's Creed Shorts (Every Monday): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GdvQUJCsilM&;list=PLo-C1txMcE7NIhxQPZxek59DKc_RF63_f
Mass Effect Shorts (Every Tuesday): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubBxWoWIB7k&;list=PLo-C1txMcE7Pq79941nqGFvxZkNBXWlD4
Middle Earth: Shadow of War Shorts (Every Wednesday): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KP5LSxj2W5A&;list=PLo-C1txMcE7N3_m8AxLRxfSeYuYSJVdrj
The Godfather Shorts (Every Friday): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dn-moW3UJts&;list=PLo-C1txMcE7OwKCJEqfMWzVoa_kOb-_tr
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