© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Adams: NASA to disclose Life On... Devon Island?
Follow
6
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
342 views • November 01, 2019
Is there life on Mars? Is NASA covering up info about finding life? Or is Mars data actually originating on earth? Mike Adams, The Health Ranger, hosted the fourth hour of the Alex Jones Show and gave a lengthy breakdown of articles expressing that he believes that there is not only life on Mars but enough of an atmosphere to sustain a flying vehicle! Is Mike such an outer space fanboy that he has lost his objectivity and critical thinking skills? Along this convoluted dissertation of Mike Adams I have interspersed answers and questions in opposition to what he was spewing. Included are clips from: Rob Skiba, jeranism, The Cutting Edge with John Hall, and David Knight (also from Infowars).
Links:
http://tinyurl.com/FElinks
http://SkibaNASAcrap
http://MarsDevon
http://VineyardSkibaFE
http://SkibaFEIC18CA1-4d
http://SkibaLee
http://SkibaWigington
Link to removed audio:
http://PQBillKirkFE
Links:
http://tinyurl.com/FElinks
http://SkibaNASAcrap
http://MarsDevon
http://VineyardSkibaFE
http://SkibaFEIC18CA1-4d
http://SkibaLee
http://SkibaWigington
Link to removed audio:
http://PQBillKirkFE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.