THE BTR - ZD - AN INGENIOUS RUSSIAN AAA THAT BEATS THE GEPARD IN COST BUT MAYBE NOT LONGEVITY

While not likely in Ukraine for drone killing these may be around for anti personal duty. A very good improvised machine that then was standardized for regular use into the 90's and beyond. Fun to use in the game too as two short matches show.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.