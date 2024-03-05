Create New Account
THE BTR - ZD - AN INGENIOUS RUSSIAN AAA THAT BEATS THE GEPARD IN COST BUT MAYBE NOT LONGEVITY
Published a day ago

While not likely in Ukraine for drone killing these may be around for anti personal duty. A very good improvised machine that then was standardized for regular use into the 90's and beyond. Fun to use in the game too as two short matches show.

Keywords
russiatechnologygamingtankswarthunderbtr

