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POST YOUR BUSINESS AND HOME NO TRESPASSING; TELL THEM IF NO WARRANT - LEAVE THE PROPERTY; IF THEY DO NOT LEAVE, CALL SHERIFF AND TELL THEM ARMED INTRUDER - DEFEND WITH LETHAL FORCE
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132 views • January 15, 2021
POST BUSINESS AND PERSONAL PROPERTY
NO TRESPASSING
DO NOT ANSWER QUESTIONS
TELL THEM SHOW THE WARRANT
IF NO WARRANT - TELL THEM THEY ARE TRESPASSING AND TO LEAVE
IF THEY REFUSE TO LEAVE; CALL THE SHERIFF AND TELL THEM OF ARMED TRESPASSERS
THEN PLACE THE TRESPASSERS UNDER CITIZENS ARREST
IF THEY RESIST ARREST - USE ALL NECESSARY FORCE
CALL FOR ARMED BACK UP
THERE ARE ONLY 14,000 FBI AND 5,000 ATF AGENTS OR EMPLOYEES TOTAL
NO TRESPASSING
DO NOT ANSWER QUESTIONS
TELL THEM SHOW THE WARRANT
IF NO WARRANT - TELL THEM THEY ARE TRESPASSING AND TO LEAVE
IF THEY REFUSE TO LEAVE; CALL THE SHERIFF AND TELL THEM OF ARMED TRESPASSERS
THEN PLACE THE TRESPASSERS UNDER CITIZENS ARREST
IF THEY RESIST ARREST - USE ALL NECESSARY FORCE
CALL FOR ARMED BACK UP
THERE ARE ONLY 14,000 FBI AND 5,000 ATF AGENTS OR EMPLOYEES TOTAL
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