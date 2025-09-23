PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP JUST SAID THE QUIET PART ⚕ OUT LOUD ABOUT THE AUTISM EPIDEMIC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vigilant Fox 🦊 - President Trump just said the quiet part out loud about the autism epidemic.
Listen closely to this line:
“It’s turning out that we [Bobby and I] understood a lot more than a lot of people who studied it [autism]. We think. And I say we think because I don’t think they [medical establishment] were really letting the public know what they knew.”
That’s Trump basically suggesting there’s been a COVER-UP for decades. Hard to believe we’re actually seeing this moment unfold.
The masthead of GM-No:
As we are seeing with vaccines, we haven't yet realized the truth regarding the efficacy of genetically modified organisms. Two words: TERMINATOR GENE 🧬💉 We cannot be sure as to their safety; they were adopted mainly on the say-so of the companies' publicists, and with the blessings of former President George Herbert Walker Bush [aka ICEPICK ⛏]. Equivalence isn't EQUAL. My advice, until proven otherwise, is to just say NO!
FULL TEXT of Trump's order against ANTIFA: https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1970250137193644374