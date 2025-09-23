BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PRESIDENT DONALD JOHN TRUMP JUST SAID THE QUIET PART ⚕ OUT LOUD ABOUT THE AUTISM EPIDEMIC
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
691 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
239 views • 1 day ago

Vigilant Fox 🦊 - President Trump just said the quiet part out loud about the autism epidemic.


Listen closely to this line:


“It’s turning out that we [Bobby and I] understood a lot more than a lot of people who studied it [autism]. We think. And I say we think because I don’t think they [medical establishment] were really letting the public know what they knew.”


That’s Trump basically suggesting there’s been a COVER-UP for decades. Hard to believe we’re actually seeing this moment unfold.


Source: https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1970230789498454229


The masthead of GM-No:


As we are seeing with vaccines, we haven't yet realized the truth regarding the efficacy of genetically modified organisms. Two words: TERMINATOR GENE 🧬💉 We cannot be sure as to their safety; they were adopted mainly on the say-so of the companies' publicists, and with the blessings of former President George Herbert Walker Bush [aka ICEPICK ⛏]. Equivalence isn't EQUAL. My advice, until proven otherwise, is to just say NO!


https://gm-no.blogspot.com/


FULL TEXT of Trump's order against ANTIFA: https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1970250137193644374

Keywords
autismmedical industrial complexpresident donald john trumpimmunity from lawsuitssequestration
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy