VAXX Misinformation Leads Kids Directly Into Danger, Hospitalization, Death

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Despite those staff blowing the whistle on the shots being falsely referred to as 'vaccines', leaders in America are incessantly pushing every American toward the jab.
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal the CDC data suggesting that children are in extreme danger if they should be inoculated.
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV