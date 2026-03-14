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Anthony Patch - "Pulse" - "Yuan For Oil & BRICS" (Ep52) 031426
Anthony Patch
Anthony Patch
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Anthony Patch - "Pulse" - "Yuan For Oil & BRICS" (Ep52) 031426

"Pulse, Hosted by Anthony Patch" will focus on current, global geopolitical issues. If you would like to hear more from Anthony, he continues to produce three Live Streams per week on his private, subscriber-based platform and publishes ENTANGLED Magazine monthly - a unique source document for leading-edge insights into the hidden aspects of science and Biblical scripture.

You can connect with Anthony through his subscriber-based, private platform for live streams which includes all past archived recordings - currently over 1,000! - Join here: http://subscribe.anthonypatch.com

You can secure copies of ENTANGLED Magazine here: https://entangled-productions.myshopify.com/collections/frontpage/products/entangled-magazine-subscription

IMPORTANT INFO ABOUT ANTHONY'S BAND GROUP: If you are attempting to find and join the group without subscribing via the link above (Tiers start at $10/month), you will not be able to find the group because it is hidden from a search on their website. You can only get into the official Anthony and Kathleen Patch BAND group by subscribing using the link above, then we give you the invitation link to join the group. Please do not join the other "Anthony Patch" groups on BAND as they are troll groups, and are completely unauthorized. Many of them are violating Anthony's copyrighted information as well.

Video Post-Production by Doug Diamond | http://www.diamondigitalmedia.com

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anthony patchgeopoliticalcurrent world events
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