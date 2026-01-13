The Broad Way to Destruction: Is Your Church on it?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could following the crowd be the most dangerous mistake of your spiritual life? In the days of Noah, the majority were convinced they were right—until the water started to rise.
Today, the Church is increasingly led by "consensus thinkers" who prioritize the majority opinion over the plain words of Christ. This video explores the "Broad Way" to destruction and why the minority opinion is often where the truth is hidden.