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See Proof Covid Vax Attacks Human Blood - Filled With Contaminants
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1127 views • November 26, 2021
MIRRORED : The Alex Jones Show
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61787110ee556118cff1f849
After releasing a 32-minute detailed presentation documenting his shocking findings when analyzing the Pfizer COVID vaccine, Dr. Richard Fleming of https://flemingmethod.com joins The Alex Jones Show to call for action to stop injecting the population.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61787110ee556118cff1f849
After releasing a 32-minute detailed presentation documenting his shocking findings when analyzing the Pfizer COVID vaccine, Dr. Richard Fleming of https://flemingmethod.com joins The Alex Jones Show to call for action to stop injecting the population.
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