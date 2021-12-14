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When Christmas was Illegal In America. Pagan Sun God Birthday was December 25. Saturnalia Holiday
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181 views • December 14, 2021
The truth about Christmas Many Americans do not know that Christmas was illegal in America. This history has been hidden and shows how much this nation has changed over the last 200 years.
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Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
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Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
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