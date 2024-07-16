BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Once Holy Spirit in us real Christians is raptured away then humans will loot rape kill cannibalize
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
201 views • 9 months ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2024). When the Holy Spirit of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus who lives in us real Christians is raptured up to heaven, and God's judgment falls upon the most wicked End Times generation Western feminist nations' "naked women's heads, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" fake Christians, then humans will start looting & raping & killing & cannibalizing, because they are demon-possessed by Jezebel. Warn this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…


Tags:

 

Keywords
healthtrumpcurrent eventsnewsbiblechristjesusqanonvaccinechristiantrutheconomyprayerchurchnwoqpatriotbible prophecyilluminatiend timesantichristcovid
