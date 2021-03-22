march 2021 interview Bob

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🤵 Learn How To Trade The Markets The Same Way I Did: 📈
➡️ http://www.tradegeniusacademy.com ⬅️
Use Promo Code "march" for 45% OFF non bundled items
Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how the record money printing of the U.S Dollar will ripple through the global economy in 2021 causing incredible inflation for food and daily essentials. With rising fuel prices, what places that will weather the financial storm which Bob discusses. Ready to protect your family?
•Inflationary depression or stagflation what does it mean
•When countries cannot afford importation of food
•Balkanization of the usa
•Enabling things that get made, the perfect companies
•Which companies will ignore a collapse
•Cold damage on crops in Texas after the ice storm
🤵 Learn How To Trade The Markets The Same Way I Did: 📈
➡️ http://www.tradegeniusacademy.com ⬅️
Use Promo Code "march" for 45% OFF non bundled items
Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how the record money printing of the U.S Dollar will ripple through the global economy in 2021 causing incredible inflation for food and daily essentials. With rising fuel prices, what places that will weather the financial storm which Bob discusses. Ready to protect your family?
•Inflationary depression or stagflation what does it mean
•When countries cannot afford importation of food
•Balkanization of the usa
•Enabling things that get made, the perfect companies
•Which companies will ignore a collapse
•Cold damage on crops in Texas after the ice storm