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Donald Trump in Kenosha to roundtable attendees: It’s fine to take the face diapers off!
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35 views • October 16, 2020
A month ago, Donald Trump told his roundtable in Kenosha that members can take their face diapers off. At the end he begins to say "Look how fast you took that [face diaper off]".
Post on TheDonald.Win: https://thedonald.win/p/HEJBFK....ni/trump-begins-his-
Video link on Streamable: https://streamable.com/3950cv
Post on TheDonald.Win: https://thedonald.win/p/HEJBFK....ni/trump-begins-his-
Video link on Streamable: https://streamable.com/3950cv
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