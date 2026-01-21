Laurent Lequeu: War Economy, Geopolitical Chaos, US Fracturing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laurent Lequeu explores a global economy increasingly defined by geopolitical chaos and a transition toward stagflation. He argues that the primary threat to the American empire originates from internal political division rather than external adversaries. To hedge against the reckless behavior of authoritarian governments and the inevitable decline of fiat currencies, Lequeu advocates for the ownership of physical precious metals, which lack counterparty risk. The discussion also highlights a significant global shift as China and Russia consolidate their resource and manufacturing alliance, potentially moving the world's financial epicenter from New York to Hong Kong by 2032. Investors should seek geographical diversification and tangible assets in anticipation of a fracturing Western order.
About Laurent Lequeu
Laurent Lequeu is an independent financial consultant and writer of The Macro Butler, which aims to deliver concise yet comprehensive macroeconomic insights that impact global and regional markets, analyzing key indicators and trends to provide actionable and timely investment recommendations to all kind of investors.
