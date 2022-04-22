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TRUDEAU GROPED A WOMAN...... AND THINKS ITS FINE .. WHAT !!!
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91 views • April 22, 2022
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BACK IN THE DAY WHEN HE WAS STARTING OUT TRUDEAU GROPED A WOMAN AND HIS VERSION OF IT WAS OK
HOW PEOPLE VOTED FOR THIS GUY OR EVEN VOTE OERIOD IS BEYOND ME
✌MUCH GRACE AN PEACE AND FORBEARANCE TO ALL YOUS AND YOURS
BACK IN THE DAY WHEN HE WAS STARTING OUT TRUDEAU GROPED A WOMAN AND HIS VERSION OF IT WAS OK
HOW PEOPLE VOTED FOR THIS GUY OR EVEN VOTE OERIOD IS BEYOND ME
✌MUCH GRACE AN PEACE AND FORBEARANCE TO ALL YOUS AND YOURS
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