🚨 WATCH: US military jets SMASH into each other midair

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Two US military aircraft collided during the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, local media reported.
The base went into lockdown. Black smoke rose from the crash area. Four crew members managed to eject.
👉 Iran may not even need air defenses at this rate.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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