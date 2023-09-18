Bills Blowout The Raiders In Embarrassing Fashion

'A lot of lessons to learn' for Raiders following rough day in Buffalo



Sep 17, 2023 at 02:25 PM

Levi Edwards

Following the Raiders' 38-10 loss to the Bills, the team as a whole seems anxious to watch the film, see where things went wrong and get to work on improving.

Buffalo didn't do anything out of the ordinary from what Josh McDaniels and his players expected. They knew it was going to be a tough fight against an opponent that went 13-3 last season.

As the Raiders look to turn the page on the loss, the main emphasis in the Raiders' locker room is consistency and how to maintain it in all three phases.

"I thought we created some momentum at the beginning of the game, but momentum is just a word," McDaniels said following the loss. "You need to play well and coach well for 60 minutes. You can't just live off the momentum of a drive. We had five decent plays and then didn't play very well the rest of the game."

Get the whole story with the Raiders app

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3vhljTl

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3EEkf05

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Net

http://www.USSportsRadio.net