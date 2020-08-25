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USING THE MEDICAL INDUSTRY TO HIDE TECHNOLOGY - RADIO FREQUENCY TARGETING / TARGETED POPULATIONS
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102 views • August 25, 2020
We've got to move beyond 20th century technology thinking because it will be the death of you. LookoutfaCharlie breaks down what modern day "sensors" are and how they are being used inside your home and your biology... right now. Watch til the end for Morse Code extraction....
ZIGBY SYSTEM Definitions -
https://www.smarthome.news/news/other-systems/what-is-zigbee-and-compatible-smart-home-devices
https://www.digi.com/solutions/by-technology/zigbee-wireless-standard
Georgia Tech Research Corporation - https://gtrc.gatech.edu/
ZIGBY SYSTEM Definitions -
https://www.smarthome.news/news/other-systems/what-is-zigbee-and-compatible-smart-home-devices
https://www.digi.com/solutions/by-technology/zigbee-wireless-standard
Georgia Tech Research Corporation - https://gtrc.gatech.edu/
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