⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (12 June 2023) - Text Only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(12 June 2023)

Part I

💥 Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation employed long-range, sea-based precision weapons to engage the locations of AFU reserves. All the assigned targets have been engaged. The purpose of the strike has been achieved.

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to attempt offensive actions in the South Donetsk direction.

💥 Close to Vremevka salient, three enemy attacks from the direction of Velyka Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region) were repelled by decisive actions of the defending units, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces.

💥 The enemy's casualties were more than 120 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, and three armoured fighting vehicles.

💥 Clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware of the 1st Separate Presidential Brigade, 128th Territorial Defence Brigade, 31st Mechanised Brigade, and 1st Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit in the areas of Prechistovka, Velikaya Novosyolka, and Neskuchoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Zaporozhye direction, Army Aviation and artiller have inflicted fire damage on the units of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ The enemy has suffered losses of up to 250 Ukrainian troops, five tanks, seven armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer in these directions in the past 24 hours.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the fiercest fighting took place in the areas of Avdeevka and Mariynka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The Yug Group of Forces successfully repelled two attacks by units of the 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade and the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Pervomaiskoye and the northern outskirts of Mariynka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 80 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised in this direction during the day.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the enemy close to Novomlynsk, Masyutovka & Kislovka (Kharkov region) & Stelmakhovka (LPR).

◽️ Moreover, one UKR sabotage & recon units was annihilated near Rozovka (LPR).

◽️ The enemy's losses have amounted to over 35 Ukrainian troops, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 D-20 howitzer in this direction during the day.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Russian aviation, artillery & heavy flamethrower syst of the Tsentr GOF hit units of the AF of UKR close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), and Serebryasnky forestry.

◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Grigorovka (DPR).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 55 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one D-30 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.

💥 Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Kherson direction, up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen, one motor vehicle, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised by fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 96 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 102 areas.

Part II



💥 One radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence system was neutralised near Gai (Dnepropetrovsk region).

💥 Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 60th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Glubokoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ In addition, a battalion command and observation post of the 68th Jaeger Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was eliminated close to Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian air defence forces intercepted a Ukrainian Tochka-U tactical missile.

◽️ In addition, eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Varvarovka, Rubezhnoye (LPR), Spornoye, Novoandreyevka (DPR), Kopani, Removka (Zaporozhye reg) & Podstepnoye (Kherson reg).

📊 In total, 442 airplanes & 238 helicopters, 4,579 UAV, 426 air defence missile syst, 9,915 tanks & other armoured combat vehicles, 1,122 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 5,093 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,905 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.