Annalisa Percy, Global Natural Health Solutions, Eating disorders, Morley Robbins, Cu-re, Root Cause Protocol - The RSB Show 6-30-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: The Case Against Scientific Retraction, Annalisa Percy, Global Natural Health Solutions, Eating disorders, Natural Medicine is Powerful, From Healing to Harm, Morley Robbins, Cu-re, Root Cause Protocol, Guarea Trichiloides, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/the-case-against-scientific-retraction-annalisa-percy-jama-natural-medicine-is-powerful-from-healing-to-harm-morley-robbins-cu-re-root-cause-protocol-guarea-trichiloides-and-more/