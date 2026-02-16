Marco Rubio talks about Hungary buying Russian oil.

Adding: Narco Rubio: It will be difficult to make a deal with Iran

Adding: The European Commission has decided to tone down its criticism of Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary’s April 12 parliamentary elections to avoid accusations of interfering in the vote, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

“Any action by EU institutions will be used by Orban… Whatever we say or don’t say will be used against us,” a European Parliament representative admitted.

According to sources, the opposition Tisa party has also urged EU institutions to show restraint during the campaign.

Notably, this shift comes soon after Zelensky publicly attacked Orban. Unlike Zelensky’s confrontational approach, Brussels appears to have chosen a more cautious line toward the Hungarian prime minister.

Adding from Chris Helali, this is only half, didn't all fit, part 2 on next video:

🚨BREAKING: A massive investigation by the North troops group in the Russian army that I was given access to has revealed how much Western aid was “burned” by the Ukrainian regime’s adventurism.

🫡 Special thanks to the soldiers from the "North" troop group (warriorofnorth), in particular - from their military police for their professionalism and support!

💵💶💷 Here is the breakdown of the "Kursk victory" and where the money of Western taxpayers went.

🇺🇸 Military equipment provided by Western countries for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, lost by them in the Kursk region.

🇷🇺 Soviet Equipment:

🇷🇺 • Soviet-made tanks: 349 destroyed, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 9, the cost per unit is $4.5 million, the price of losses: $1570.5 million

🇷🇺 • Soviet-made self-propelled guns: 31 destroyed, the cost per unit is $4 million, the price of losses: $124 million

🇷🇺 • Soviet-made APC: 135 destroyed, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 7, cost per unit $0.3 million, price of losses: $142.6 million

🇷🇺 • Soviet-made infantry fighting vehicles: 205 destroyed, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 6, cost per unit $0.6 million, price of losses: $126.6 million

🇷🇺 • Soviet-made MLRS: 76 destroyed, unit cost $4 million, loss price: $304 million

🇷🇺 • Soviet-made air defense system: 13 destroyed, cost per unit $40 million, loss price: $520 million

🇷🇺 • Soviet-made towed guns: 219 destroyed, cost per unit $1.2 million, loss price: $262.8 million

🇪🇺🇺🇳 European countries:

🇵🇱 • Krab self-propelled guns: 36 destroyed, unit cost $4 million, loss price: $144 million

🇬🇧 • Challenger 2 tank: 6 destroyed, cost per unit $8 million, loss price: $48 million

🇬🇧 • AS-90 ACS: 6 destroyed, cost per unit $3 million, loss price: $18 million

🇬🇧 • L118 Light Gun: destroyed 4, unit cost $2 million, loss price: $8 million

🇩🇪 • Leopard 2 tank: 17 destroyed, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 4, cost per unit $11 million, price of losses: $231 million

🇩🇪 • BREM Bergepanzer-2 based on Leopard tank: 18 destroyed, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 1, cost per unit $4 million, price of losses: $24 million

🇩🇪 • Marder infantry fighting vehicle: 31 destroyed, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 8, cost per unit $2.5 million, price of losses: $97.5 million

🇩🇪 • Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns: 11 destroyed, unit cost $17 million, loss price: $187 million

🇫🇷 • Caesar self-propelled gun: 13 destroyed, unit cost $5 million, loss price: $65 million

🇸🇪 • CV90 infantry fighting vehicle: 14 destroyed, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 4, cost per unit $4.5 million, price of losses: $81 million

🇸🇪 • ACS Archer: destroyed 8, cost per unit $5 million, price of losses: $40 million

💵TOTAL losses of European countries: 1192 destroyed, 39 captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces, the price of losses: $3993.5 million

🇺🇸 USA

🇺🇸 • Tank M1 Abrams: destroyed 5, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 6, unit cost $10 million, loss price: $110 million

🇺🇸 • Bradley infantry fighting vehicle: 79 destroyed, 16 captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces, the cost per unit is $3.5 million, the price of losses: $332.5 million

🇺🇸 • Stryker APC: 131 destroyed, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 24, the cost per unit is $5 million, the price of losses: $775 million

🇺🇸 • APC M113: destroyed 46, captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces 4, cost per unit $1 million, price of losses: $50 million

🇺🇸 • American-made BBM (MaxxPro, HMMWV, etc.): 2130 destroyed, 109 captured as a trophy of the Russian Armed Forces, cost per unit $0.5 million, loss price: $1119.5 million

🇺🇸 • Self-propelled gun M109 Paladin: 35 destroyed, unit cost $14 million, loss price: $490 million

🇺🇸 • HIMARS MLRS: 9 destroyed, cost per unit $5 million, price of losses: $45 million