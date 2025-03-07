RT News - March 07 2025 6AM GMT

March 7, 2025

rt.com





Sectarian violence reignites in Syria, as dozens are reportedly killed in clashes between Islamists and the Alawite minority linked to ousted president Assad. War is peace - that’s the claim coming from Brussels where hawkish EU officials have agreed to massively militarize and keep the Ukraine conflict going, in defiance of Donald Trump’s efforts to bring peace to Europe. And as Washington says a deal is edging closer, Rome suggests extending NATO’s collective defence clause to Ukraine, but rules out sending any Italian troops there.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/