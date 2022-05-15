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watchmanscry | Trump Tower 666: Temple of Baal
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648 views • May 15, 2022
watchmanscry | Trump Tower 666: Temple of Baal
This video visits the hidden mystery of Trump Tower and looks into Trump's involvement in the dark arts. It will also explain the origins of Baal worship and freemasonry symbolism.
This video visits the hidden mystery of Trump Tower and looks into Trump's involvement in the dark arts. It will also explain the origins of Baal worship and freemasonry symbolism.
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