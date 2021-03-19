Biden Caught Faking An Interview, Green Screen Dissected Showing Blatant Fraud And Obvious Mistakes

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How absolutely numb we have become as a people to accept what is going on in Washington as anything near legitimate. When I saw this I was reminded of Revelation 13:15, how in the last days, the false prophet has power to "give life to the IMAGE of the Beast." Though we're not at the point of worship, it does show how close we are getting with technology.