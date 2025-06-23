BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Globalist Suicide Cult Operation: The Israel-Iran Endgame Exposed
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
59 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 15 hours ago

In this explosive 40,000 Ft View episode, Sean Morgan sits down with Matt Ehret (Editor of CanadianPatriot.org) to dissect the engineered chaos behind the Israel-Iran conflict—and how globalist elites are pushing humanity toward controlled collapse.


Key Revelations:


The "Suicide Cult" Agenda: How globalists orchestrate wars to weaken sovereign nations


Israel vs. Iran Proxy War: Who really benefits from perpetual Middle East conflict?


The Khazarian Mafia Playbook: Follow the money behind weapons, oil, and regime change


Trump’s Shadow Peace Plan: The unspoken diplomacy that could end the bloodshed


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
khazarian mafiafalse flagsregime changetruth movementglobalist agendasean morganbanking cartelscontrolled collapsematt ehretglobal collapsewar profiteeringcanadianpatriotweapons industryisrael-iran conflicttrump peace planww3 prevention40000 ft viewengineered chaosmiddle east proxy warsuicide cult elitessovereign destructionshadow diplomacyoil geopoliticsdeep state warsendgame exposure key strategy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy