Globalist Suicide Cult Operation: The Israel-Iran Endgame Exposed

In this explosive 40,000 Ft View episode, Sean Morgan sits down with Matt Ehret (Editor of CanadianPatriot.org) to dissect the engineered chaos behind the Israel-Iran conflict—and how globalist elites are pushing humanity toward controlled collapse.
Key Revelations:
The "Suicide Cult" Agenda: How globalists orchestrate wars to weaken sovereign nations
Israel vs. Iran Proxy War: Who really benefits from perpetual Middle East conflict?
The Khazarian Mafia Playbook: Follow the money behind weapons, oil, and regime change
Trump’s Shadow Peace Plan: The unspoken diplomacy that could end the bloodshed
