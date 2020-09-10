[Sep 10, 2020] Monica & Friends talk Flat Earth w/ the Great David Weiss of the Flat Earth Project [Monica Perez]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Sep 10, 2020] Monica & Friends talk Flat Earth w/ the Great David Weiss of the Flat Earth Project
The Propaganda Report is joined by Truth or Theory, Erase the State and Aliens in Ascension to talk Flat Earth Project with David Weiss...VERY FUN and interesting!!!
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
You can gift the app from an IOS device to another IOS devise within the same country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H54tBfeeWvM&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv-Cu0KaRJ6sOW5K-CPTVlr&index=1&t
Android does not have this feature however I can give my patrons free download certificates they can give family and friends who have Android phones. Become a patreon and just ask me for some there. You can have some every month or you can just cancel after I give you some.
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
