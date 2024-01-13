Create New Account
Irish lawyer's stunning speech at The Hague accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel PoliticsJOE at:-

https://youtu.be/yhsWyBWGoCU?si=Y6CiP2wCZoNVEKND

11 Jan 2024

Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh stood in front of the International Court of Justice as part of South Africa's legal team taking action against Israel for it's conduct against Gaza.

Transcript available on YouTube page


