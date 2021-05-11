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Trolls to Terrorists: The Evolution of Radical Leftists (w/ Elijah Schaffer & Fleccas)
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43 views • May 11, 2021
We used to be able to laugh at the Left, protests and rallies were regularly attended by content creators, and liberals were known for their eccentric sound bites. But all of that has changed. Now these same liberals we once loved for their hilarious ideas have become extremely dangerous. Fleccas and Kezia Schaffer join the show to discuss how these once eccentric people became so radicalized.
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