Pharmacist Ben Talks Niacin: Benefits and Drawbacks - Daily with Doc and Becca 3/29/23

Pharmacist Ben Fuchs spoke on the importance of niacin, the only vitamin made directly by the body.





Two recent studies claimed: intermittent fasting increases likelihood of death and niacin increases risk of cardiovascular disease. We must think critically and dig deeper.





The IF study did not address diet or lifestyle. The niacin study did not measure niacin itself but the products of its breakdown.





Pellagra (niacin deficiency) is marked by the 4 D's: diarrhea, dermatitis, dementia, death.





Questions were asked on:

Early hair loss

Best way to gain weight healthfully

Reduce protein for kidney disease?

Charcoal for detox

Scorpion sting

Does keto diet cause hair loss

GERD, reflux, proton pump inhibitors

Niacin & Ult. Daily Classic addressing optimal blood pressure

Elderly woman with many issues on multiple drugs





