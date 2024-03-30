Pharmacist Ben Talks Niacin: Benefits and Drawbacks - Daily with Doc and Becca 3/29/23

Pharmacist Ben Fuchs spoke on the importance of niacin, the only vitamin made directly by the body.
Two recent studies claimed: intermittent fasting increases likelihood of death and niacin increases risk of cardiovascular disease. We must think critically and dig deeper.
The IF study did not address diet or lifestyle. The niacin study did not measure niacin itself but the products of its breakdown.
Pellagra (niacin deficiency) is marked by the 4 D's: diarrhea, dermatitis, dementia, death.
Questions were asked on:
Early hair loss
Best way to gain weight healthfully
Reduce protein for kidney disease?
Charcoal for detox
Scorpion sting
Does keto diet cause hair loss
GERD, reflux, proton pump inhibitors
Niacin & Ult. Daily Classic addressing optimal blood pressure
Elderly woman with many issues on multiple drugs
