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The ONLY Mid Range Red Dot You'll Ever Need? \\ The Crimson Trace CTS-1400 Review
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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131 views • October 22, 2021
The Crimson Trace CTS-1400 is a Red Dot for Long Guns. But what do I think about it? I tested the CTS-1400 on an AR-15, AR-10 (308), and a Benelli M2 12 Gauge.


#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee @Crimson Trace #CTS-1400

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Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:27 CTS-1400 Reliability
1:07 CTS-1400 in action on 12 Gauge
1:46 CTS-1400 Review
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Credit: Jason Schaller
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