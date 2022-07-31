Alien invasion exposed?

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His channels are SDCMedia and SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg





The Vatican’s alien invasion is exposed. Satan’s angels are fallen angels. It is they who are the aliens, as fallen angels.





You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



Since it won’t be long before truth-providing Christian channels will be deleted by YouTube on their platform, I encourage you to visit my channel on the following platforms, which, for now, allow biblical truth to be shared with others:



Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7

UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777

iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx

Rumble: FollowerofChrist7777777