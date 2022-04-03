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Captured Soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says how, Under Drugs, he Fired at the Residential areas of Mariupol on the Orders of the GUR. 040322
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330 views • April 03, 2022
A captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, tells how, under drugs, he fired at the residential areas of Mariupol on the orders of the GUR.
“I understood that I was shooting at civilians, but I was on drugs ... I had to follow orders”
“I understood that I was shooting at civilians, but I was on drugs ... I had to follow orders”
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