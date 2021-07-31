© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Wife Of Noble Character Brings Her Husband Good - Proverbs 31:11-12 (NIV)
11 Her husband has full confidence in her
and lacks nothing of value.
12 She brings him good, not harm,
all the days of her life.
Proverbs Club Commentary
I have known some less than satisfactory husbands.
Wives are far more likely to be noble,
especially when they are mothers.
https://pc1.tiny.us/uj4s3r82
#wife_of_noble_character #wife #noble_character #all_the_days_of_her_life #husband #confidence #value #good