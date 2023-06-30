Ava Chen on Ryan Matta show “Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered” 10

https://gettr.com/post/p2ku2j801cd

0627 Ava Chen on Ryan Matta show “Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered”

Harvest Fund’s Henry Zhao and Hunter Biden co-founded Bohai Harvest RST; the co-founder of one of Henry Zhao’s other companies is Jia Liqing. Her father is Jia Chunwang, who is the Minister of State Security of the CCP, Jia Li Qing's father-in-law is Liu Yunshan, one of the CCP kleptocrats, who is in charge of the CCP Propaganda Department.

嘉实基金的赵学军和亨特拜登联合创办渤海华美，赵学军的另外一家公司的联合创始人是贾丽青，她的父亲是贾春旺，他是中共国家安全部部长；贾丽青的公公是中共盗国贼之一，负责中共宣传部的刘云山 。

