MEL K | The REAL Reason They are After Trump
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
867 followers
246 views • 11 months ago

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



Mel K is a conservative journalist, filmmaker, and podcaster known for her well-researched, thought-provoking work. With a background in journalism and film from NYU, she has spent over two decades in Hollywood crafting meticulously researched historical dramas for film and television. Driven by a curiosity to uncover hidden truths and explore complex global issues, Mel K encourages critical thinking and delves into the connections between powerful organizations, highlighting potential corruption and its impact on nations and individuals.



Mel K gained notable attention when she investigated the disappearance of $800 million in taxpayer funds intended for vulnerable populations. This led to the launch of The Mel K Show in March 2020, which has become a platform for intellectually rigorous discussions and analysis of pressing issues. With a diverse following of over 500k subscribers, the show fosters a community of critical thinkers from various political backgrounds, providing a forum for open dialogue and the pursuit of truth and understanding.



FOR ALL GRAPHICS USED OR AVAILABLE FROM MEL:

► Text MEL to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



Find Mel at ► https://themelkshow.com

Connect with her on her Secure Server at ► https://themelkshow.tv



To watch more of Mel K with Flyover Conservatives, check out: https://flyover.live/media/series/wj58n7q/the-one-thing-with-mel


