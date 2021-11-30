No Exceptions: A Story of Medical Tyranny in Australia

This video is a 'must-see', particularly for those living in Australia and believing that 'all is well'. This story highlights just one of the nightmares that's being thrust upon the people of this wonderful country of ours.I've posted full credits to Brett & Heather Weinstein, creators and owners of DarkHorse, below.Betty Pezzimenti runs her own food truck and catering business. She is facing a vaccine mandate with which she can not comply for health reasons, and from which she cannot seem to get an exemption. Betty’s catering business:Find Betty on Twitter: @BettySera3Find Bret Weinstein on Twitter: @BretWeinstein, and on Patreon.Please subscribe to Brett's channel for more long form content like this, and subscribe to the clips channel @DarkHorse Podcast Clips for short clips of all our podcasts.DarkHorse merchandise now available at: store.darkhorsepodcast.org Theme Music:Thank you to Martin Molin of Wintergatan for providing us the rights to use their excellent music.You'll find the Dark Horse channel, with Brett & Heather, here:~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~Timestamps:00:00 Welcome Betty Pezzimenti from Australia01:32 Betty's allergies and medical history11:15 Betty's experience trying to get medical exemption and ludicrous wait times23:00 "Get vaccinated for those who can't"26:30 Bret's guilt towards the situation30:01 Betty's Instagram post and response34:13 Failure of medical community and finding a decent medical professional39:50 Exemption delay and administrative bullsh**47:30 Betty's blood disorders50:00 Government app and temporary exemption54:00 Pandemic management bill55:53 Raiding a doctor's office for giving out exemptions01:03:10 Poland offering refuge to Australians01:10:50 Changing legislation01:11:57 Australia unrest over COVID01:22:01 Are Australia 6 months ahead of the northern hemisphere?01:23:01 Wrap up and follow Betty to support her01:25:35 Afterword~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~NOTE: There is no connection between the DarkHorse channel and this channel.