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No Exceptions: A Story of Medical Tyranny in Australia
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225 views • November 30, 2021
This video is a 'must-see', particularly for those living in Australia and believing that 'all is well'. This story highlights just one of the nightmares that's being thrust upon the people of this wonderful country of ours.
I've posted full credits to Brett & Heather Weinstein, creators and owners of DarkHorse, below.
Betty Pezzimenti runs her own food truck and catering business. She is facing a vaccine mandate with which she can not comply for health reasons, and from which she cannot seem to get an exemption. Betty’s catering business:
https://www.theearthlysweetspot.com.au/
Find Betty on Twitter: @BettySera3
Find Bret Weinstein on Twitter: @BretWeinstein, and on Patreon.
Please subscribe to Brett's channel for more long form content like this, and subscribe to the clips channel @DarkHorse Podcast Clips for short clips of all our podcasts.
DarkHorse merchandise now available at: store.darkhorsepodcast.org Theme Music:
Thank you to Martin Molin of Wintergatan for providing us the rights to use their excellent music.
You'll find the Dark Horse channel, with Brett & Heather, here:
https://www.youtube.com/c/BretWeinsteinDarkHorse
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Timestamps:
00:00 Welcome Betty Pezzimenti from Australia
01:32 Betty's allergies and medical history
11:15 Betty's experience trying to get medical exemption and ludicrous wait times
23:00 "Get vaccinated for those who can't"
26:30 Bret's guilt towards the situation
30:01 Betty's Instagram post and response
34:13 Failure of medical community and finding a decent medical professional
39:50 Exemption delay and administrative bullsh**
47:30 Betty's blood disorders
50:00 Government app and temporary exemption
54:00 Pandemic management bill
55:53 Raiding a doctor's office for giving out exemptions
01:03:10 Poland offering refuge to Australians
01:10:50 Changing legislation
01:11:57 Australia unrest over COVID
01:22:01 Are Australia 6 months ahead of the northern hemisphere?
01:23:01 Wrap up and follow Betty to support her
01:25:35 Afterword
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between the DarkHorse channel and this channel.
I've posted full credits to Brett & Heather Weinstein, creators and owners of DarkHorse, below.
Betty Pezzimenti runs her own food truck and catering business. She is facing a vaccine mandate with which she can not comply for health reasons, and from which she cannot seem to get an exemption. Betty’s catering business:
https://www.theearthlysweetspot.com.au/
Find Betty on Twitter: @BettySera3
Find Bret Weinstein on Twitter: @BretWeinstein, and on Patreon.
Please subscribe to Brett's channel for more long form content like this, and subscribe to the clips channel @DarkHorse Podcast Clips for short clips of all our podcasts.
DarkHorse merchandise now available at: store.darkhorsepodcast.org Theme Music:
Thank you to Martin Molin of Wintergatan for providing us the rights to use their excellent music.
You'll find the Dark Horse channel, with Brett & Heather, here:
https://www.youtube.com/c/BretWeinsteinDarkHorse
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Timestamps:
00:00 Welcome Betty Pezzimenti from Australia
01:32 Betty's allergies and medical history
11:15 Betty's experience trying to get medical exemption and ludicrous wait times
23:00 "Get vaccinated for those who can't"
26:30 Bret's guilt towards the situation
30:01 Betty's Instagram post and response
34:13 Failure of medical community and finding a decent medical professional
39:50 Exemption delay and administrative bullsh**
47:30 Betty's blood disorders
50:00 Government app and temporary exemption
54:00 Pandemic management bill
55:53 Raiding a doctor's office for giving out exemptions
01:03:10 Poland offering refuge to Australians
01:10:50 Changing legislation
01:11:57 Australia unrest over COVID
01:22:01 Are Australia 6 months ahead of the northern hemisphere?
01:23:01 Wrap up and follow Betty to support her
01:25:35 Afterword
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between the DarkHorse channel and this channel.
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