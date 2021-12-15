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Crime Craziness
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40 views • December 15, 2021
Dems are doubling down on rising crime, but they’re under fire for the crime crisis.
The definition of a conservative is watching other people make the mistake you warned them about.
Democrats still wouldn’t do anything differently — until they lost an election.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Five | 14 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286846834001
The definition of a conservative is watching other people make the mistake you warned them about.
Democrats still wouldn’t do anything differently — until they lost an election.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Five | 14 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286846834001
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