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PETER KELLOW. GLOBALIST PARASITES. DEEP WORLD GOVERNMENT
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104 views • May 15, 2022
We are constantly told that globalisation, whereby the trade of all countries becomes integrated and interdependent, is an unavoidable process
With the globalisation goes the creation of international organisations to manage this international trade and finance
These international organisations make rules that the members, that is, we, the nation states, are expected to adhere to
Examples are the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Bank of International Settlements (BIS)
So, bodies are created, completely external to the nation, that control us and dictate domestic policy
By their nature these international bodies cannot be democratic in any real sense
Democracy can only be created by a national constitution belonging to a nation state
With the globalisation goes the creation of international organisations to manage this international trade and finance
These international organisations make rules that the members, that is, we, the nation states, are expected to adhere to
Examples are the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Bank of International Settlements (BIS)
So, bodies are created, completely external to the nation, that control us and dictate domestic policy
By their nature these international bodies cannot be democratic in any real sense
Democracy can only be created by a national constitution belonging to a nation state
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