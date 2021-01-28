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WAITIN' For The WAR
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71 views • January 28, 2021
Waitin' for the War {a meditation on freedom} - by Sal Caruso
{c.} , 2014 - TIMELESS ANTHEM MUSIC / SAL CARUSO , BMI
Composed / Performed & Produced by Sal Caruso
Romans 8:22 & John 8:36
Worldwar love peace liberty freedomofspeech nuclearweapons electronic downtempo ambient rock funky experimental eclectic music abstract obscure art nukes war oligarch elite newworldorder insanity isotope bible scripture meditation 2ndamendment tyranny salcaruso salcarusomusic video film
{c.} , 2014 - TIMELESS ANTHEM MUSIC / SAL CARUSO , BMI
Composed / Performed & Produced by Sal Caruso
Romans 8:22 & John 8:36
Worldwar love peace liberty freedomofspeech nuclearweapons electronic downtempo ambient rock funky experimental eclectic music abstract obscure art nukes war oligarch elite newworldorder insanity isotope bible scripture meditation 2ndamendment tyranny salcaruso salcarusomusic video film
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