--------Russia - NATO conflict------------------Ancient Prophecy---------------------------Reloaded

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This is an eight year old video concerning the Russia - NATO conflict. Listen closely...we are there right now! America is the thistle and Russia is the cedar tree. The Almighty God will not help America in this time of need. Russia will be drawn down to the land of Israel in a race for the seat of power to control the whole world. Others will follow leading into the war of all wars. This is real and undeniable. Get ready people, it's upon us. All Music and sound tracks arranged, written, and performed by Mark Shannon Kelley - Studio ONE 2022. Video and mix by Mark Charis Kelley - SoundWorKX 2022.